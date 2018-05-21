May 21 2018
Iranian official: Pompeo's remarks show U.S. wants regime change in Iran

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 18:01
ANKARA - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks on Iran strategy showed that the United State was after regime change in the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

"America wants to pressure Iran to surrender and accept their illegal demands ... his remarks showed that America is surely after regime change in Iran," the official said in reaction to Pompeo's remarks, in which he said the US would impose the “strongest sanctions in history” against the Iranian leadership.


