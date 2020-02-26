Iranian rep. says people should visit Qom holy site despite coronavirus

Mohammad Saeedi, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameni's representative in the city of Qom, has urged citizens to visit the Fatima Masumeh shrine despite the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Al Arabiya reported."We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing," Saeedi said. "That means that people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases. Therefore, this place should remain open and the people should strongly attend."But of course, we also exercise caution and comply with health and safety procedures," he added.