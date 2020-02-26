The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian rep. says people should visit Qom holy site despite coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 19:16
Mohammad Saeedi, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameni's representative in the city of Qom, has urged citizens to visit the Fatima Masumeh shrine despite the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Al Arabiya reported.
"We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing," Saeedi said. "That means that people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases. Therefore, this place should remain open and the people should strongly attend."But of course, we also exercise caution and comply with health and safety procedures," he added.
Coronavirus epidemic beginning in Germany – German health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 07:22 PM
Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:45 PM
White House not considering appointing coronavirus 'czar' – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:44 PM
US adds several Lebanese individuals to 'global terrorist' list
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:02 PM
Lebanon confirms country's second coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:01 PM
Car hits three near Ramle market
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 05:54 PM
Senator Chuck Schumer to propose $8.5b. package for coronavirus support
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 05:50 PM
Rabbi Berland, associates, to be kept under arrest – Police reports
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 04:32 PM
Random inspection at Ben-Gurion airport finds 10 kg of rape-drug
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 04:12 PM
US Embassy in India warns citizens to be cautious after New Delhi clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:57 PM
Russian tennis star Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam winner, retires
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:28 PM
Donald Trump to hold White House press conference on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:16 PM
Global coronavirus cases top 80,000 but no need for panic - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:06 PM
Elderly man in Tokyo dies after catching new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:05 PM
12th person dies in northern Italy of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:02 PM
