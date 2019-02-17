Iran's foreign minister says risk of war with Israel is 'great'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday Israel was looking for war and the way Israel and the United States were acting made the prospect of war great.



"Certainly, some people are looking for war ... Israel," Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the Munich Security Conference.

"The risk is great and the risk will be even greater if you continue to turn a blind eye to severe violations of international law," he said, pointing the finger at Israel and the United States.Zarif pointed a finger at the United States for being a source of "destablaization" in the region."More and more nations are becoming explicit that the US is the single source of de-stabilization," he said. "The US is now negotiating with the Taliban.Zarif is putting Iran forward as the main force combating ISIS in the Middle East and the force for stability in the Middle East, saying that the US "reckless obsession with Iran' threatening those efforts.""Europe needs to invest as well," he charged the continent after the US withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions. "Europe needs to be willing to get wet, if it wants to swim against the dangerous tide of US unilateralism. While we have shown our desire for engagement, we do not depend on others for security. We depend on our own people.""It is in Europe's interest to remain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran deal). The US wants Europe to break international law."

