May 22 2018
|
Sivan, 8, 5778
|
Iraq sentences Belgian ISIS fighter to death

By REUTERS
May 22, 2018 12:57
BAGHDAD - Iraq's Central Criminal Court sentenced a Belgian on Tuesday to death by hanging as a senior foreign fighter for Islamic State, a rare case in which Baghdad has publicly revealed details of the fate of one of the hundreds of foreigners it has captured.



Tarek Jadaoun, 30, also known as Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, joined Islamic State in 2014 and was arrested in Mosul, Islamic State's erstwhile Iraqi capital, last summer.



He has featured prominently in the group's propaganda videos, which threatened attacks on European soil.



"Al-Beljiki, who is of Moroccan origin, is one of the most wanted foreign fighters who fought on behalf of the terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq," Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, the spokesman for the Supreme Judicial Council, said in a statement.


