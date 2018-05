BAGHDAD - Several polling stations in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk were being besieged by gunmen on Wednesday, four days after a national election, the head of the electoral commission said.



Riyadh al-Badran said the gunmen, who he did not identify, were putting pressure on the commission to change the election results.



"The employees of the commission are in a hostage situation," he said, calling on authorities to provide protection.



