May 26 2018
|
Sivan, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Irish voters set to liberalize abortion laws in landslide

By REUTERS
May 26, 2018 01:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



DUBLIN - The people of Ireland are set to liberalize some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws by a landslide, an exit poll showed on Friday, as voters demanded change in what two decades ago was one of Europe's most socially conservative countries.



The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI exit poll suggested that voters in the once deeply Catholic nation had backed a referendum by a margin of 68 percent to 32 percent. A second exit poll was due to be published by 2230 GMT.



"Not the official result, but it's looking good!," Irish Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, c-ordinator for Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's governing party's campaign for a "Yes" vite, said on Twitter.



Vote-counting begins at 0800 GMT on Saturday, with the first indication of results expected mid-morning.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 25, 2018
Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli security forces in Gaza protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut