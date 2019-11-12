Islamic Jihad: ‘The upcoming hours will speak for themselves’

The spokesperson of Palestinian Islamic Jihad said on Tuesday evening that “the upcoming hours will speak for themselves” when asked what further steps will be taken by the terror group.



Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday after IDF eliminated its leader Baha Abu al-Ata in his bedroom as he was sleeping.The Military wing of Hamas claimed seven people, including a woman, were killed in the IDF strikes and 45 injured.





