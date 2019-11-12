Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Islamic Jihad: ‘The upcoming hours will speak for themselves’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 20:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The spokesperson of Palestinian Islamic Jihad said on Tuesday evening that “the upcoming hours will speak for themselves” when asked what further steps will be taken by the terror group.

Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday after IDF eliminated its leader Baha Abu al-Ata in his bedroom as he was sleeping.The Military wing of Hamas claimed seven people, including a woman, were killed in the IDF strikes and 45 injured.


