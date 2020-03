The Agriculture Ministry announced on Sunday to farmers from the Gaza border region that they plan to cut NIS 1.5 million from the budget that was designed to help them fight incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.The announcement came following a reduction in the amount of balloons being launched in from the Strip. The budget was designed to support early harvest of the fields, with the aim of preventing fires in the area, and last year it stood at NIS 8 million.