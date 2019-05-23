Israeli balloon exporter accused of helping terrorists

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Amid the ongoing phenomenon of terrorists sending incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel, an importer/exporter from Rishon Lezion was accused of sending a shipment of balloons to the Hamas-controlled enclave. The 50-year-old married father of four maintains his innocence, the man's attorney Yifat Ben-Avi Braun told Mako on Thursday. She added her client is a family man and served in the IDF Golani unit. "It's purely hypothetical," she said, that his balloons would end up in the hands of terrorists to be used against Israel. She added his import company is completely legitimate.
The businessman had send the shipment of balloons, which happen to be in the colors of the Palestinian Authority flag, to Hebron, arousing suspicion. Toys were also part of the shipment.
Yesterday, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza blew into Israel causing 11 fires, the latest such incident. Gaza was under Israeli jurisdiction until the 2005 Disengagement.
Hebron, which is 80% under Palestinian Authority control, is a major business hub and has done brisk import and export with Israel for years.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>