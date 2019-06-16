Jerusalem resident was arrested on suspicion of abusing his three children

Breaking news.
Police arrested a resident of Jerusalem in his 40's on suspicion of harming his three children, aged 7-12. The suspect was interrogated by the police on suspicion of assaulting a minor, and are holding him for physical and mental abuse of a minor as well as other offenses.
The police said that the investigation is being carried out with the necessary professionalism and with wide scope to collect all the evidence and findings necessary, with respect for great sensitivity to the children's mental state, in order to enable openness and honesty that will enable the police to arrive at the truth in the shortest possible time.
