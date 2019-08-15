Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kamala Harris: No nation should deny entry to congress members

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 23:24
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. (photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)

"I don't believe any nation should deny entry to elected Members of Congress, period," US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris tweeted Thursday.

"It’s an affront to the United States. Open and engaged foreign relations are critical to advancing U.S. interests. Trump is playing politics as he weakens our global leadership."


Harris was expressing her disapproval of, what appears to be, a joint decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, to bar US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting Israel.


