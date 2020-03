Afik will take office upon the end of Attorney Eyal Yanon's ten-year term on April 1. For the past 15 years, Afik served as the Finance Committee's General Counsel.

Current Speaker of the Knesset and Likud second-in-command Yuli Edelstein appointed a new Deputy Speaker for the upcoming 23rd Knesset, following the results of the 2020 Israeli election held on Monday.