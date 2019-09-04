Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Knesset speaker Edelstein: "We'll have Israeli sovereignty in Hebron"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 16:17
The Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday: "We will have Israeli sovereignty in Hebron, we'll make it a city in Israel".

This he said at the memorial ceremony in the national graveyard in Hebron, in the 90th anniversary of the 1929 massacres, and added: "90 years later we must clearly say: it's time for the Jewish community in Hebron to grow by the thousands, It's time to make a visit to the Cave of the Patriarchs to be the easiest most natural occurrence"   


