Lapid calls Orban's trip to Israel 'a disgrace'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid railed against a two-day visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday, calling it a "disgrace."
"After degrading the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust with an agreement with Poland, today Netanyahu will give honor to Prime Minister Orban of Hungary, who praised the antisemitic ruler [of Hungary in World War II] who collaborated with the Nazis in the extermination of Hungarian Jewry. A disgrace!," he wrote on Twitter.
Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor, criticized Orban for his praise of World War II leader Miklos Horthy and Netanyahu for agreeing to a deal with Poland after it passed a controversial law criminalizing mention of Polish culpability in the Holocaust.
Orban is set to kick off a two-day trip to Israel today.