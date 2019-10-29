Lebanese Army stands to the side as civilians brawl over blocked roads

The Lebanese Army refused to intervene when clashes broke out on the Ring Bridge in Baghdad on Tuesday. Civilians attempting to cross the road blocked by anti-government protesters began attacking the protesters, according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.



The civilians opposed to the closure of the Ring highway assaulted a news correspondent and cameraman working for MTV and violently attacked and beat protesters.The Lebanese Army remained at a distance from the brawls and security forces were sparse in the area. Eventually they advanced a little and set up a human barrier to prevent clashes.



An MTV correspondent called the incident "shameful" as security forces didn't intervene at a time when "elderly people and women are being beaten."



Demonstrators called on the Interior Minister Raya Hassan to send security reinforcements to the Ring Bridge.



