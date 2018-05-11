Liberman to Assad: Boot the Iranians out, for your own good

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in an address delivered during a visit to the Golan Heights on Friday morning, delivered a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad, calling on him to boot Iran out of the country.



"Throw the Iranians, Qassem Suleimani and the Quds forces out of your country! They are not acting in your interest, they are only hurting you. Their whole presence only brings problems and destruction," the defense minister said.



Lieberman also warned against being too exuberant over Thursday morning's successful mission.



"There is nothing like the sin of vanity and there is no room for arrogance. [...] The tensions have not ended yet and we need to see everything in its right proportions."





