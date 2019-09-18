Likud MK:‘Liberman biggest winner in these elections’

Likud MK Miki Zohar spoke on radio 103FM Wednesday morning and said “no doubt the biggest winner in these elections is [Yisrael Beiteinu leader] Avigdor Liberman.”



Official results had not yet been announced but exit polls suggest Likud and Blue and White are neck to neck with roughly 30 seats each in the Knesset, it is still unknown which party won the larger amount of mandates from the public.

