Likud: Same rules for all, investigate Fifth Dimension now

The Likud party demanded the State Prosecutor begin an official criminal investigation concerning the Fifth Dimension, a defunct company once led by current Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.



Likud argued that, in the past, the State Prosecutor claimed legal procedures against those seeking to serve as prime ministers and other public offices should begin “right away, even before elections.”



“It is not to be believed that an alternative policy should be taken only where Benny Gantz and the Fifth Dimension is concerned,” the request stated.

