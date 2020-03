Hadash MK Yousef Jabareen said on Wednesday that passing a law preventing a person indicted of bribery from serving as prime minister is “slightly more democratic” than “keeping 5 million Palestinians under occupation with no rights, and passing Jewish supremacy laws.”Jabareen was referring to the rumored proposition by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz that the Knesset should pass a law forbidding the president from tasking a person indicted of a crime with forming a coalition.