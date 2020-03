BEIJING - China reported on Tuesday another uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases as infections from abroad made it increasingly hard for authorities to reduce the overall number of new infections to zero.

Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, up from 16 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 20 involved infected travelers arriving in China from abroad.

The number of infections imported from other countries surpassed local transmissions for a fourth day.

Beijing accounted for nine of the imported new cases, up from four on Sunday. The financial hub of Shanghai had three, up from two a day earlier.