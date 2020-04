A 25-year-old resident of Bnei Brak is being prosecuted, subject to a hearing, for publishing fake news and false information on the internet.Maor Mizrahi was told by the Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office that this was due to his sending text messages impersonating the official statements of the Health Ministry which ultimately caused an 18-year-old woman to enter quarantine for no apparent reason until she discovered that it was a scam.