Man moderately injured in shooting near Lod

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 23, 2019 19:02
 A 49-year-old man was moderately wounded in a shooting near Lod.

Israeli police received a report of a shooting on David Baruch Street in Lod.
 
At the same time, it was reported that Assaf Harofe Hospital, a 49-year-old from wounded, was in moderate condition.
 
A police force arrived and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.


