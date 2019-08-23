Man moderately injured in shooting near Lod

A 49-year-old man was moderately wounded in a shooting near Lod.





Israeli police received a report of a shooting on David Baruch Street in Lod.



At the same time, it was reported that Assaf Harofe Hospital, a 49-year-old from wounded, was in moderate condition.



A police force arrived and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

