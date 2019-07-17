Manchester bomber's brother being extradited from Libya to UK

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
The brother of a suicide bomber suspected of helping plan a 2017 attack on a concert in the British city of Manchester was being extradited from Libya on Wednesday, according to the force that was holding him in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, blew himself up at the end of a show by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.
The blast killed 22 people and injured more than 500.
London requested the extradition of his brother Hashem after police issued an arrest warrant for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.
But Tripoli had long stalled on the request.
"I confirm to you that Hashem is now in the air on his way to the UK ... he is extradited in accordance with a court verdict," said a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Special Deterrence Force (Rada), who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the case.
The spokesman said the order came from the attorney general's office based on a verdict by the court of appeals. A Justice Ministry source in Tripoli confirmed the extradition.
Britain's Home Office had no immediate comment.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>