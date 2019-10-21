Masked man assaults city council worker in northern Israel cafe

A city council worker from Reineh, an Arab majority city in northern Israel, was assaulted while sitting at a cafe on Sunday evening.





The victim was taken to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth with light injuries.





The background for the attack is yet unknown and Israeli Police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

