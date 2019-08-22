Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexico says concerned over Trump plan for detention of migrant children

August 22, 2019 03:23
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Foreign Ministry expressed "concern" over a US plan to permit extended periods of detention for migrant children and adolescents in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Trump administration earlier in the day unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, abolishing a previous 20-day limit.


