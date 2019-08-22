Mexico says concerned over Trump plan for detention of migrant children

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Foreign Ministry expressed "concern" over a US plan to permit extended periods of detention for migrant children and adolescents in a statement issued on Wednesday.



The Trump administration earlier in the day unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, abolishing a previous 20-day limit.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });