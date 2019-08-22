Mexico says concerned over Trump plan for detention of migrant children

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Foreign Ministry expressed "concern" over a US plan to permit extended periods of detention for migrant children and adolescents in a statement issued on Wednesday.
The Trump administration earlier in the day unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, abolishing a previous 20-day limit.
