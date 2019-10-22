Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexico worried by U.S. plan to collect DNA samples from migrants

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 18:04
Mexico is worried by a U.S. proposed rule to collect genetic samples from migrants, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding to concerns by immigration advocates about the storage of DNA samples for minors and asylum seekers.

The foreign ministry said it would pay close attention to the implementation of the policy to ensure the correct use of Mexican citizens' information stored by U.S. authorities, following the announcement of the policy.


