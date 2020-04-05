Minister Deri: A total lockdown of the country for Seder is planned

Interior Minister Arye Deri said on Sunday that a total lockdown of the entire nation during the evening of Passover is planned and will be announced in the next two days. He was speaking in an interview on Channel 12.The goal is that each person will have Seder meal in his or her own home. The Haredi public across the country is “disciplined and gave up the things he cares about most” to comply with the Health Ministry’s coronavirus instructions, he added.