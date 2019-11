In an interview with Kan Bet, Regev elaborated by saying that "[she] think that Gideon made a big mistake, [that] he attacked fellow party members." I hope that he strengthens the Likud, and does split it - and does not work to put a knife in Netanyahu's back.

Internal unrest within Likud party continues after Likud MK and ardent Netanyahu ally Miri Regev issued a strong condemnation of primary challenger Gideon Sa'ar, saying that the latter "made a big mistake."