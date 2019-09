N.Korea leader Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in new letter - report

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.



The letter, the second Trump received from Kim last month amid stalled denuclearisation talks between the two countries, pre-dated North Korea's latest launch of short-range projectiles a week ago.In the second letter, which was passed to Trump in the third week of August, Kim spoke of his willingness to meet Trump for another summit, one source reportedly told the Joongang Ilbo newspaper.



The White House, the U.S. State Department and the North Korean mission to the United Nations all did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Trump and Kim have met three times since June last year to discuss ways to resolve a crisis over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, but substantive progress has been scant.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });