Naama Issachar seeking to submit another appeal to Moscow court

Following the rejection of her appeal by a Moscow court last week, Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia for possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis found in her luggage, has been seeking to submit another appeal in order to secure her release.Diplomatic sources say the matter is being dealt with at the highest level, via Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, and one of the courses of action being considered is to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant Issachar a pardon before his visit to Israel next month for the World Holocaust Forum.