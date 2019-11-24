Naftali Bennett and Mark Esper discuss U.S.-Israel cooperation, Iran

Defense Minister Naftali Bennet and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed security cooperation between the two countries and recent Israeli operations against Iran in Syria in a telephone conversation on Thursday, according to the IDF spokespersons' unit.Esper congratulated Bennett on becoming defense minister during the conversation and wished him luck.Bennett updated Esper on Israel's operations against Iran's continuing efforts to undermine Israel's security. The two discussed the importance of the deep cooperation between the two countries.