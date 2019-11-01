Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nancy Pelosi won't rule out House vote on USMCA slipping to next year

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 18:26
 WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she would not rule out a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement slipping into next year, but hoped it could happen sooner.

President Donald Trump has hammered Pelosi and the "do-nothing Democrats" for not moving forward more quickly to ratify the trade agreement. Republicans worry it could get mired in the 2020 presidential election if it is not passed this year.

Pelosi told Bloomberg that Democratic negotiators and the Trump administration were close to finalizing fixes to the trade agreement. "We're on a path to yes, and I think every day brings us closer to agreement," she said. "I'd like to have it done as soon as it's ready. I wouldn't rule it out next year. Hopefully we can do it sooner."


