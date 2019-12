Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in securing a majority in the UK general elections.

"This is a great day for the people of the nation and thank you for the friendship between us," said Netanyahu, according to Channel 13.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz also sent congratulations to Johnson, saying "I congratulate you on your overwhelming victory and look forward to strengthening economic, cultural and security ties together between our two countries."