Netanyahu, Gantz finish last-ditch coalition talks within 45 minutes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz finished talks about forming a coalition within about 45 minutes on Tuesday, eight days until the deadline for forming a government.As part of the talks, Netanyahu offered to anchor the rotation agreement between the two in new legislation that would prevent each side from breaking the agreement, stated the Likud Party. Despite this, Blue and White continues to refuse to form a unity government "because of the veto that Yair Lapid placed against forming a unity government."