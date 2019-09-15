Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

In interview Netanyahu slammed reporter for not letting him finish a sentence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 19:56
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Channel 13 reporter Udi Segal during a Sunday evening interview.

“You’re trying to impress your bosses in the studio [by showing them] you didn’t let Netanyahu finish a sentence,”  he raged at the reporter. “When I give an interview to Al Jazeera they at least let me finish my sentences,” he said.

Netanyahu has a long history of stating that the Israeli media is biased against him. 


