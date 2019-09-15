In interview Netanyahu slammed reporter for not letting him finish a sentence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Channel 13 reporter Udi Segal during a Sunday evening interview.



“You’re trying to impress your bosses in the studio [by showing them] you didn’t let Netanyahu finish a sentence,” he raged at the reporter. “When I give an interview to Al Jazeera they at least let me finish my sentences,” he said.



Netanyahu has a long history of stating that the Israeli media is biased against him.



