Netanyahu: Iran working to produce missiles to hit whole Middle East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 13:32
Iran is working to produce cruise missiles that can hit any target in the Middle East, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, according to Kan news.

The Islamic Republic wants to place them in various locations in the Middle East and is trying to also place precision-guided missiles in Yemen so that they can reach Israel too.


