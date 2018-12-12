Netanyahu: UNIFIL must play larger role in stopping Hezbollah tunnels

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the international community and UNIFIL must take responsibility for stopping Hezbollah's "aggression" against Israel in a meeting with Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini Wednesday morning.



"You had an opportunity to see yesterday the terror tunnels yourself," Netanyahu said, addressing the Italian minister. "This is a clear act of aggression by Hezbollah against us, and against the norms of the international community."





"The commander of UNIFIL is Italian, and we think that UNIFIL needs to fulfill a stronger and more active role," Netanyahu added, "but at the end of the day it is the responsibility of the international community. UNIFIL needs to stop Hezbollah from aggression against Israel."Salvini is the leader of the far-right Northern League Party, and know for a stridently anti-immigration policy. He is is the latest in a list of right-wing politicians to visit Israel, and whose visits have triggered criticism. Hungarian President Viktor Orban visited in July, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte came in September.On Tuesday, Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said of Salvini's visit that “it is unfortunate, but not surprising, to discover another one of the leaders who are warmly welcomed by the Israeli government.”Zandberg said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy “consistently and systematically strives to to lead Israel to alliances with the most dubious figures in world politics at the expense of liberal democracies. Instead of freedom, equality and rights, Netanyahu reaches out to fascist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic leaders.”She praised President Reuven Rivlin for not finding the time to meet Salvinii, saying this was “one ray of light.” In a recent CNN interview on growing antisemitism in Europe, Rivlin said of support from Israel from the far-right that “you cannot say ‘we admire Israel and want relations with your country, but we are neo-fascists.’"Salvini tweeted from that north that he is is in the country to forge an even closer relationship between Israeli and Italian schools, universities and businesses, to cooperate in scientific and health research, and to strengthen collaboration friendship between the Italian and Israeli people.Herb Keinon contributed to this report.

