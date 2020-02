Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in Ramla on Thursday and said he went to Russia to meet “my friend Russian President Vladimir Putin” and ensure “Iran will not be able to take root” in Syria.



“I also went there to bring Naama Issachar home,” he said, “and we brought her home!”



As he said so the audience erupted in cheers and said “Bravo!”



Speaking about his meeting with the President of Sudan he said, “we bring a real peace.”