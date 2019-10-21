Netanyahu and Putin spoke on Syria -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Netanyahu's 70th birthday.



According to the report by the Kremlin, the two leaders spoke about current issues, including the heated situation in Syria.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });