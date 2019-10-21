Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu and Putin spoke on Syria -Kremlin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 21, 2019 13:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Netanyahu's 70th birthday.

According to the report by the Kremlin, the two leaders spoke about current issues, including the heated situation in Syria.


