Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on tuesday that “voters know I’ve been wronged” and thinks that, should elections be held today, he would win 11 extra mandates, Ynet reported.

Netanyahu was speaking with his staff and discussing how his party is gearing up for possible elections. Netanyahu said “we’re thinking, wanting and seeking ways [to avoid elections]” he said.



He then went on to say that Likud did some “in depth polls” that suggest Likud has “11 mandates waiting for us.”