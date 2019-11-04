Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu requests to investigate man calling to murder him and his family

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 4, 2019 18:45
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned to Police Commissioner Motti Cohen on Monday requesting to investigate a man named Zvika Sabag for threatening to murder him and his family members.

"Hates Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu and anyone who cooperates with them to death," Sabag's Facebook profile says underneath a picture of Benjamin Netanyahu with a noose.One of Sabag's posts also called the Israel Police to "get ready to direct traffic for Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu's funeral."


