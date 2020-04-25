Nine injured in shooting incident near Nazareth

Nine people were injured on Saturday in a shooting incident in the Arab community of Yafia, in the Bir el Amir area near Nazareth.Original reports stated that two were critically injured in the attack, however the police later released their investigative findings, stating that one was in critical condition, one in moderate condition, and the other seven in light condition.Initially after the shooting, four of the injured were taken to the English hospital, and the remaining five to the Italian hospital in Nazareth.Later four of the patients were taken to Rambam hopistal in Haifa, where the two in more severe condition are expected to undergo surgery. One of the four is a parent to two of the other patients, while the fourth patient is a neighbor of the family.