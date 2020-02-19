The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nitzan Horowitz challenges Miri Regev, Rafi Peretz to debate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 16:42
Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz challenged Culture Minister Miri Regev and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Wednesday to a debate on television.
All three were present at a conference devoted to local government when he addressed them directly and told Regev, “I am going to replace you and Rafi. To me, all Israelis are equal.” Horowitz called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz not to “internalize the incitement used by Likud against the Arabs [in Israel].” He added that “this country has no future without Jewish-Arab cooperation.”
Harry and Meghan to make final appearances as senior British royals
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 06:42 PM
Two Iranians die of coronavirus in Qom, Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 05:58 PM
IDF stops man attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 05:32 PM
Benny Gantz: Netanyahu wants to enslave the nation and avoid justice
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 03:29 PM
Gantz responds to Netanyahu debate challenge: I don’t work for him
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 03:14 PM
Flight arrives at Aleppo Airport for first time in 8 years
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 01:02 PM
London Heathrow halts takeoffs due to aircraft blocking runway
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:19 PM
Egypt says foreigner thought to be carrying coronavirus has tested negative for it
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:16 PM
US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia until Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:14 PM
China to tackle misuse of coronavirus funds by local governments
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:13 PM
Police close Jerusalem bakery for handing out bread to Friday worshipers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 12:12 PM
Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran 'anytime,' pressure to continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:11 PM
Black box of Ukraine plane downed in Iran noticeably damaged
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:10 PM
Erdogan: Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive 'matter of time'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 12:09 PM
Explosion heard in the city of Lod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/19/2020 05:47 AM
