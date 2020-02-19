Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz challenged Culture Minister Miri Regev and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Wednesday to a debate on television.All three were present at a conference devoted to local government when he addressed them directly and told Regev, “I am going to replace you and Rafi. To me, all Israelis are equal.” Horowitz called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz not to “internalize the incitement used by Likud against the Arabs [in Israel].” He added that “this country has no future without Jewish-Arab cooperation.”