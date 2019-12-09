North Korea envoy says 'impatient, old' Trump might change Kim's views

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may change his views toward U.S. President Donald Trump if he continues making "inappropriate, dangerous" comments, a senior Pyongyang official said on Monday, calling him an "impatient, old man."Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who was instrumental in arranging a failed second summit between Kim Jong Un and Trump, said the United States was ignoring a year-end deadline set for Washington to soften its stance in stalled denuclearisation talks."We have nothing more to lose," he said in a statement carried by state news KCNA.Trump said on Sunday Kim risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and his country must denuclearise, after the North said it had carried out a "successful test of great significance."