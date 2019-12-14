North Korea says defense tests are aimed at subduing US nuclear threats

Chief of the General Staff Pak Jong Chon warned that "hostile forces," including the United States, should refrain from provoking North Korea if they wanted to see a peaceful New Year, state news agency KCNA said.
The statement came hours after North Korea said it had conducted a second test at a satellite and rocket engine facility.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for talks with the United States, warning he may take an unspecified "new path" if concessions aren't made