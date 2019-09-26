OPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

NUR-SULTAN - Saudi Arabia's quick moves to restore output have been crucial to curbing oil price volatility after the global oil market had been shaken up following the recent attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.



Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.



