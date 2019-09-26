Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

OPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019 07:55
NUR-SULTAN - Saudi Arabia's quick moves to restore output have been crucial to curbing oil price volatility after the global oil market had been shaken up following the recent attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.


