May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
PM's spokesman: Britain is concerned about violence in Gaza

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 18:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain is concerned by the reports of violence on the Gaza border, the spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, urging restraint.

"We are concerned by the reports of violence and loss of life in Gaza. We urge calm and restraint to avoid actions destructive to peace efforts," he told reporters. "The UK remains firmly committed to a two-state solution with Jerusalem as a shared capital."

He also said May would raise human rights with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks on Tuesday.


