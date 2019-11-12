Palestinian Ministry of Health: One woman, nine men killed in IDF strikes

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that ten Palestinians were killed during the IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, including one woman. 45 people had been injured.



The report claimed six men were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and three were members of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the slain woman was the wife of PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was killed by the IDF in a targeted strike on Monday night. Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel since the IDF operation, the IDF struck several PIJ outposts in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.





