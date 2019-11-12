Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Palestinian Ministry of Health: One woman, nine men killed in IDF strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 22:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that ten Palestinians were killed during the IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, including one woman. 45 people had been injured.

The report claimed six men were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and three were members of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the slain woman was the wife of PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was killed by the IDF in a targeted strike on Monday night. Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel since the IDF operation, the IDF struck several PIJ outposts in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. 


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
IDF strikes several Islamic Jihad posts in the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings