Palestinian receives 5.5 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 10:45
Breaking news

The Jerusalem county court sentenced Mohammed Abu El Hamam of Eastern Jerusalem on Sunday morning to five and a half years of prison, with another ten months on parole.

Abu El Hamam is being charged with throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks towards police vehicles in Silwan. 
According to the indictment, he conspired to commit an act of terror and attacked both military jeeps and security vehicles on three different occasions in 2017. Significant damage was done to the vehicles. 


Abu El Hamam was convicted on three counts of terrorist activity and sabotage with severe intent.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
