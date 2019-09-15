Palestinian receives 5.5 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails

The Jerusalem county court sentenced Mohammed Abu El Hamam of Eastern Jerusalem on Sunday morning to five and a half years of prison, with another ten months on parole.





Abu El Hamam is being charged with throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks towards police vehicles in Silwan.

According to the indictment, he conspired to commit an act of terror and attacked both military jeeps and security vehicles on three different occasions in 2017. Significant damage was done to the vehicles.

Abu El Hamam was convicted on three counts of terrorist activity and sabotage with severe intent.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });