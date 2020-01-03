Palestinian terrorist groups condemn Soleimani assassination

In Gaza, Hamas, which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran, condemned Soleimani's killing and offered its "dearest condolences" to Iran.Gaza-based Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Twitter that the assassination "opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability. USA bears the responsibility for that."Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorist group Islamic Jihad, which is also based in Gaza, praised Soleimani as a leader "who always brought horror into the hearts of America and Israel.""The alliance of resistance will not be defeated, will not be broken and its integrity will become stronger in confronting the Zionist-American project," Abu Hamza, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said on Twitter.